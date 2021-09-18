'Every Indian Would Be Proud,' Says PM Modi As India Administers 2 Crore Vaccines In A Day

Marking a feat on the birth anniversary of PM Narendra Modi and as a part of the Centre's efforts to make the day memorable, a record two crore COVID vaccines were administered on Friday, September 17. Heaping praises on the record figure of vaccination delivered on the day, the Indian Prime Minister said that every citizen of the country would be proud of the feat. The PM also lauded the efforts made by health workers who served at their maximum limits to make the vaccination drive a success.

Every Indian would be proud of today’s record vaccination numbers.



I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

The Indian Prime Minister, who turned 71 on Friday, was greeted by politicos from across the country, including Opposition leaders and global leaders. The Indian PM, in a benevolent demeanour, replied to almost all the birthday wishes showered upon him. The Indian PM coveted that the greetings from people gave him the strength to work harder for the betterment of India.

I am humbled and overwhelmed beyond words.



To each and every person who has wished me today - I would like to express gratitude from the bottom of my heart.



I cherish every wish and it gives me strength to work even harder for our beloved nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

PM Modi praised all who had performed some charitable act of social service marking the day.

Countless individuals and organisations have immersed themselves in some or the other noble deed of community service today. I salute them for their noteworthy efforts. There is nothing better than giving back to society and helping others. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

The 14th Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also appreciated the BJP activists for initiating the "Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan.”

I would like to appreciate every @BJP4India Karyakarta and well-wisher who has enriched the "Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan” with their active participation. I am proud of their constant endeavours to improve the lives of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

The Indian leader born in Vadnagar, a small town in northeastern Gujarat, received huge attention from the media throughout the day as they shared glimpses of the globally recognised politico's life. He thanked the media fraternity for their wishes.

Through the day, the media brought back to life many old memories and anecdotes. They also creatively showcased many events from the years gone by. I am grateful to the media and applaud their creativity as well. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

The Indian PM also hoped that his journey with people continued, with a lot more work left to be done.

Our shared journey continues…there is much to be done. We will not rest till we have achieved our dream of a strong, prosperous and inclusive India…the India our freedom fighters devoted their lives for. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

A line of events was organised across the country to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. People from across the globe wished him for his commitment to humanitarian concerns.

Image: PIB