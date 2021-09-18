Last Updated:

'Every Indian Would Be Proud,' Says PM Modi As India Administers 2 Crore Vaccines In A Day

The Indian Prime Minister who turned 71 today was greeted by politicos from across the country, including Opposition leaders and also by global heads.

Written By
Deepan Chattopadhyay
PM Modi

PIB


Marking a feat on the birth anniversary of PM Narendra Modi and as a part of the Centre's efforts to make the day memorable, a record two crore COVID vaccines were administered on Friday, September 17. Heaping praises on the record figure of vaccination delivered on the day, the Indian Prime Minister said that every citizen of the country would be proud of the feat. The PM also lauded the efforts made by health workers who served at their maximum limits to make the vaccination drive a success.

 

The Indian Prime Minister, who turned 71 on Friday, was greeted by politicos from across the country, including Opposition leaders and global leaders. The Indian PM, in a benevolent demeanour, replied to almost all the birthday wishes showered upon him. The Indian PM coveted that the greetings from people gave him the strength to work harder for the betterment of India.

READ | From drugs to human trafficking, PM Modi lists out four key issues at SCO Summit

PM Modi praised all who had performed some charitable act of social service marking the day. 

The 14th Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also appreciated the BJP activists for initiating the "Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan.” 

The Indian leader born in Vadnagar, a small town in northeastern Gujarat, received huge attention from the media throughout the day as they shared glimpses of the globally recognised politico's life. He thanked the media fraternity for their wishes.

READ | Has PM Modi bolstered India's strategic direction? Here's the CNX 'National Opinion 2021'

The Indian PM also hoped that his journey with people continued, with a lot more work left to be done.

A line of events was organised across the country to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. People from across the globe wished him for his commitment to humanitarian concerns.

READ | Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to PM Modi; 'always insightful interacting with you'

Image: PIB

READ | PM Modi’s B'day auction: Lovlina's glove fetches Rs 1.92 cr, Neeraj’s javelin Rs 1.5 cr
READ | How is PM Modi seen in terms of Governance? Here's The CNX 'National Opinion 2021'
Tags: PM Modi, India, COVID vaccination
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND