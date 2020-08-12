'No COVID Patient Must Suffer Due To Financial Reasons': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

While reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state and the developments in availing plasma-based therapy for the virus inside the state, CM Naveen Patnaik highlighted the efforts of his government in providing free "universal care" for COVID-19 patients.

Further, Patnaik also made a statement that "no person in the state shall suffer without treatment due to financial issues".

"We are one of the few states in the country who is providing universal care for COVID-19 patients completely free of cost. From testing to treatment to food, transport, accomodation, everything is provided free of cost, and the objective is because of financial problem, nobody should suffer without being able to get treatment in Odisha," said CM Naveen Patnaik.

The CM also lauded the efforts of COVID-19 warriors for their untiring efforts and said that "the state has been putting a brave fight against the COVID and has seen some good successes in the last five months".

The CM also mentioned that the government is "dynamically assessing the situation and preparing an advance plan for creating the right infrastructure, procuring adequate test kits and consumables." The Odisha CM further mentioned, "in three weeks, the government could establish five plasma therapy units from scratch."

"I appreciate the efforts of the administration and doctors and all the connected medical professionals of those hospitals," said CM Patnaik.

Emphasising on plasma donation, Patnaik said that ministers have been assigned responsibilities to motivate people for the same. The CM also urged government servants to play an active role in motivating people to come forward voluntarily for testing and launch campaigns at local levels to destigmatize the COVID-19 positive patients.

"To take our fight to the next level, it has been decided to substantially enhance testing during the coming weeks. One should be happy to note that on Tuesday, the government conducted 32,000 tests. The collectors have been advised to lead the program to conduct tests at sub-divisional hospitals and community centers" said the CM.

Patnaik said that people who don't have facilities for home isolation will be taken care of in COVID-19 care centers and care homes.

The CM further mentioned that after considering the experiences of the world and even of other Indian states, it has been proven that home isolation provides better and early healing for asymptomatic people. Therefore, the government has allowed home isolation as the preferred mode.

The CM also mentioned, "Home isolation must be promoted as a good practice. The fear for the disease and stigma around it must be removed from the minds of people and communities so that more people would opt for home isolation." He said that the home isolation kit shall contain Dos and Dont's, few basic medicines, and a list of important telephone numbers. Patnaik also said that Odisha has one of the highest recovery rates and the lowest fatality rates in the nation.

(with inputs from ANI)