'Everyone Is Equal For God, Caste Or Sect Is A Man-made Thing': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

In a big statement, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that castes have been created by priests. He said that everyone is equal before god.

"When we earn livelihood, we have a responsibility towards society. When every work is for society then how can any work be big or small or different? God has always said that everyone is equal to him and there is no caste or sect for him, it was made by priests which is wrong," the RSS sarsanghchalak said.

The RSS Chief was speaking at an event in Mumbai. Later, he also visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple located in the city's Prabhadevi area.

'Dharma is essential nature of India': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Last month, Mohan Bhagwat said that religion or "Dharma" is the essential nature (Satva) of India and the Sanatan Dharma is Hindu Rashtra. He stated that a new education system was introduced by the British to take away India's 'Satva' and the country was impoverished.

"Dharma is the Satva of this country and Sanatan Dharma is the Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation). Whenever the Hindu Rashtra progresses, it progresses for the sake of that Dharma only. And now it is the will of God that Sanatan Dharma rises and hence the rise of Hindustan is certain," said Bhagwat.

Despite many invasions, India remained one of the richest nations in the world as the 'Satva of Dharma' was maintained by its people, he said.

Bhagwat had also cautioned the Hindu society against yet another war with the enemy within. "This war is not against an enemy without, but against an enemy within. So there is a war to defend Hindu society, Hindu Dharma and Hindu culture. Foreign invaders are no longer there, but foreign influences and foreign conspiracies have continued. Since this is a war, people are likely to get overzealous. Although this is not desirable, yet provocative statements will be uttered," he said