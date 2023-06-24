Everyone Is Feeling The Pace Of Development In New Kashmir, Says LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved to such an extent that thousands of people now walk with tricolour in their hand and raise slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. He said, " These are the kinds of changes taking place in new Kashmir. It tells the world that peace has returned and people are eager to walk towards the path of progress here.” The L-G said everyone is feeling the pace of development in the Valley and called upon the people to isolate those forces who want to take the nation back.

Talking about the development work taking place in the Union Territory, L-G Sinha said every citizen wants to see development in the Union Territory. “At present, the pace of developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir is tremendous and such pace was never witnessed in the past . After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Kashmir has been on the road of development. The BJP has changed everything here and has taken Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development," he said.

Srinagar recently hosted G20 meetings successfully

"Everything is getting a boost in the newly carved UT, be it electricity, roads or infrastructure. The government is now working on doubling the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of J&K. Presently, 29 major projects have been taken up by the government. One of the projects is of the Horticulture Industry and to further promote the industry," he said, adding that the government is making cold storage units across the UT.

L-G Manoj Sinha also referred to successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Srinagar, saying that its success will go a long way in boosting tourism in the Valley. He said, “All this indicates that the Valley which earlier was known for terrorism, is now witnessing peace and development."

He also added that the government is working tirelessly for the holistic development of tribal communities. "The work that has been done for the tribals in the last two years wasn’t done in the last 75 years," he said.