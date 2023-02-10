'Everyone Should Love Cows': Giriraj Singh Backs Celebrating 'Cow Hug Day' On Feb 14

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Monday issued an advisory and appealed the nation to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on the sidelines of Valentine's Day on February 14. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has now come out in support of the Animal Welfare Board's advisory asserting that everyone should love cows.

"A very good decision has been taken, cows should be hugged. I welcome the decision of Parshottam Rupala ji's ministry. We all should love and hug the cow," said Giuriraj Singh

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti has also welcomed the decision where she said that 33 crore gods and goddesses live within a cow and drew parallel with mothers. "Cow is considered as our mother and we should embrace them. 33 crore gods and goddesses live within the cow; I thank the honourable minister. The cow gives us milk from birth till death, we drink its milk. The mother who gives birth keeps us in the womb for 9 months, then when we worship her as a mother, then why not the mother cow?," Sadhvi Niranjana said.

Animal Welfare Board of India's advisory on Cow Hug Day

Calling the cow the backbone of the Indian culture, the Animal Welfare Board of India has reminded the immense benefits that a cow posses and urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 as part of India's Vedic culture. The body said that the Vedic traditions are on the verge of "extinction" due to the progress of western culture.

"We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as "Kamdhenu" and "Gaumata" because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the Animal Welfare Board informed in a statement.

"Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of western culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our culture and heritage almost forgotten," the Board stated.

"In view of the immense benefits of the cow, hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase "individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy," the statement added.

This issue with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairyin, the statement added.

After the notification, the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh also urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day', instead of Valentine's Day on February 14. "On one hand, Valentine's Day will be celebrated all over the world on February 14, on the other hand, the Animal Welfare Society of India has given another option to those having problems with Valentine's Day. They can celebrate Cow Hug Day if they want."

He said that there are many people in India who have a lot of problems with celebrating Valentine's Day, and for them, the government has declared this day.

Notably, the Board, established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, provides grants to animal welfare organisations and advises the Centre on animal welfare issues.