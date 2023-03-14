‘Everything Cannot Be Scrambled By Approaching SC’: Harish Salve On Shiv Sena Rift

As the Supreme Court continued to hear the cases related to the rift in Shiv Sena, senior advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve, representing the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, said that the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari did the right thing by conducting a floor test in the state legislative Assembly amid the Shiv Sena crisis.

“Everything cannot be scrambled like this just by approaching the Supreme Court. This court cannot direct a Chief Minister, who has resigned, to come back. Whenever there is a situation like this, the state Governor can call for a vote of confidence and there’s nothing wrong in that,” Salve presented his points in the apex court during the hearing.

“Your Lordships have said that let democracy play out on the floor of the house. That is the position laid down in SR Bommai case. Governor did nothing wrong by calling the floor test. As far as the Nabam Rebia case is concerned, it might need to be relooked,” he added.

Further supporting the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s action, Supreme Court advocate Harish Salve said, “What wrong has the governor done? The former Chief Minister tendered his resignation. Of course, the Governor has to accept it.”

Salve’s comments came while the Supreme Court was hearing the cases filed by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions in relation to the rift in Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Vs Shinde camp

In a major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde’s faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the party name and party’s “bow and arrow” symbol to it. Following the poll body’s decision, the Uddhav camp approached the Supreme Court, however, the apex court refused to stay the Election Commission’s order.

Shiv Sena faced a huge crisis in June last year, after senior party leader and minister Eknath Shinde, along with a few party legislators and several independent MLAs went incommunicado and camped in Guwahati claiming that nothing was right in the party. The rebellion pushed the party into crisis, causing Uddhav Thackeray to resign from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Following the crisis, the party got divided into Shinde and Uddhav factions. Eknath Shinde got the support of the BJP and formed the government in the state.