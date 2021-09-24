Everything On India's Big QUAD Agenda In The US

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has set its record straight on terrorism and it is the same anti-terrorism intent with which he will be taking part in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), on September 24. PM Modi landed in Washington DC on September 22, for the summit that will witness world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the diplomatic table. Joe Biden will be hosting the meeting that will bring him face to face with the Indian Prime Minister for the first time since the US President took office in January.

What is QUAD?

The idea of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also called QUAD, was pitched by Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in 2007. The rest of the members were assembled by roping in Australia's PM John Howard and US’ George W. Bush. The alliance now intends to tackle China's aggressive diplomacy and curb its expansionist policy in the Indo-pacific region.

The upcoming summit will be the second this year after the world leaders met virtually in March that will focus on strengthening ties and addressing challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. Pertinently, it will be the first in-person QUAD summit.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA, where he will take part in a wide range of programmes, hold talks with world leaders including @POTUS @JoeBiden and address the UNGA.

What’s in it for India?

Terrorism: India has not held back this time in addressing sensitive issues like terrorism after everything that has unfolded in Afghanistan. New Delhi has taken a strict approach towards terrorism and is leading the agenda on every platform possible. In the recently concluded 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, PM Modi had raised the issue of confronting extremism, subtly hinting towards the fall of the Afghan government and power-seize by the Taliban.

PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ arrives in US to attend Quad leaders' summit, address UNGA.



via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/9ierVvzZPT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2021

He said that the SCO must develop a shared template to fight radicalisation and extremism in the Middle East. PM Modi’s address also became highly significant as SCO member countries including Pakistan and China were also present, who have provided cover-fire to the anti-democratic Taliban. Before this, Modi had also revealed in his departure statement that discussing the anti-terrorism agenda at the UNGA will be among his topmost priorities.

Securing the Indo-Pacific: India’s vigilance towards China’s expansionist policies have heightened after the latter’s army encroached the Galwan valley in March 2020, which led to several Indian soldiers being martyred. The QUAD countries, in a joint statement issued in the previous summit, had pledged to promote a free and open rules-based order to advance security and prosperity along with countering threats to the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

