EWS Quota Verdict: Justices Trivedi, Pardiwala Suggest Reexamination Of Reservation System

The Supreme Court on Monday delivered a landmark judgment as it upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to persons belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

The judgment was delivered by a five-bench judge comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala. The decision was upheld with a 3:2 majority, with three of the five judges voting in favour of the quota stating that it did not violate the Constitution.

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala upheld the decision, CJI UU Lalit along with Justice Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority opinion. It is pertinent to note that the EWS quota is over and above the existing 50% reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari observed, "Reservations for EWS does not violate basic structure on account of 50% ceiling limit because ceiling limit is not inflexible".

'Need to revisit the system of reservation': Justice Trivedi

Concurring with Justice Maheshwari's decision, Justice Bela M Trivedi ruled, "The amendment as a separate class is a reasonable classification. Legislature understands the aspirational needs of its own people and it is aware of the economic exclusion of people from the reservation." She further suggested that there is a need to reexamine the concept of the reservation system in the larger interests of society.

"It cannot be gainsaid that the age-old caste system in India was responsible for the origination of the reservation system in the country. It was introduced because of the historical injustice faced by the people belonging to the SC/STs and other backward castes and to provide them with a level playing field to compete with the forward-class people", Justice Trivedi added.

Justice Bela M Trivedi also added, "However, at the end of 75 years, we need to revisit the system of reservation in the larger interests of society in the spirit of transformative constitutionalism. Representation of SC/ST in Parliament and legislative assemblies was to expire after the time limit. The representation of the Anglo-Indian community in Parliament has come to end. Therefore, the similar timeline for the special provisions with respect to the reservations as it will be a way forward in leading to living a casteless, classless society".

'Reservation shouldn't be allowed to become a vested interest': Justice Pardiwala

Justice JB Pardiwala pitched for putting an end to the continuance of reservation indefinitely. He said, "Reservation is not an end but it is a means to secure social and economic justice. It should not be allowed to become a vested interest. The real solution lies in eliminating the causes that have led to social, educational, and economic backwardness of the weaker sections of the community. The exercise to eliminate the causes started almost 7 decades back and it still continues-- long-standing development and education have helped in minimising the gap. The ones who have moved ahead should be removed from backward classes so that the ones in need can be helped".