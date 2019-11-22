Ex-aide Accuses Nithyananda Of Sexual Abuse, Screenshots Of Conversation Accessed

Republic TV on Friday has exclusively accessed the complaint copy of an ex-aide of self-styled godman Nithyananda who has accused him of sexual abuse. This complaint was sent to the Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara where the headquarters of Nithyananda’s ashram is situated about 10 days ago. The complainant who lived in his ashram for 3 years, stated that he sent her sexually explicit messages.

Some of the screenshots of these chats have been accessed by Republic TV. She claimed that Nithyananda described her as an “incarnation of Parvati”. Moreover, the ex-aide in her complaint revealed that there were horrible acts of violence against children in the ashram.

She also alleged that wealthy donors abroad were conned into giving their entire wealth to Nithyananda. As per the sources, the police has not acted on the complaint until now.

Minor children held in illegal captivity?

Janardana Sharma and his wife approached the Gujarat High Court on Monday stating that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them to their home. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks. Subsequently, the Gujarat HC set a deadline of November 26 to present the two victims before the court.

Expired passport accessed

On Thursday, Republic TV accessed the expired passport of the self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who faces investigation in multiple cases. For instance, he has also been under the scanner for allegedly illegally procuring the land for his ashrams, has also been accused of rape. As per sources, Nithyananda last attended court for the trial in his rape case on June 5, 2018, and has been skipping summons ever since. He was scheduled to appear before the Ramanagara court and has so far skipped 42 hearings. Sources indicate that he has fled to Ecuador so that he can evade legal scrutiny.

