Ex-Air India MD Rajiv Bansal Takes Charge As Civil Aviation Secretary Amid Divestment Row

On Friday, October 1, Rajiv Bansal, who had previously served as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, has now assumed charge as Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Rajiv Bansal's appointment as Secretary to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Department of Personnel and Training (DPT) was notified on September 22.



On February 13, 2021, Rajiv Bansal, an IAS official from the 1988 batch, was named as Chairman of Air India. Bansal previously worked as a Director in the Ministry of Aviation and in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, where he was in charge of digital payments, the IT Act, Aadhaar, and internet governance.

Air India’s managing director, takes over as Secretary of Aviation Ministry

The announcement of the appointment comes at a time when speculations are rife about the completion of the disinvestment bid of Air India, and Tata group being the potential owner of the beleaguered airlines.

Earlier, he served as the Chairman and Managing Director, Air India.

Earlier in the day, the government clarified the air on the media reports suggesting the completion of the last round of the Air India divestment bid, eliminating Spice Jet from the ownership race.

In a tweet, the Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Finance Ministry, said, "Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. The media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken.”

In a tweet, the Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Finance Ministry, said, "Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. The media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken."

The debt-laden Air India’s divestment is in the final stage after the government tried to sell the ailing airlines for the second time.

The divestment plan was first launched in 2019, where the government was unable to find any bidders for the airlines that is running out of business in the country. A top government source told ANI that all formalities regarding Air India divestment are complete. The new owner will be decided soon. There are only two bids - one from Tata Group and one from SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh in a personal capacity.

Tata Group leading the bid to gain control of Air India after 6 decades: ANI

Speculations are rife that after 68 years since Tata Airlines was taken over by the Government of India, the Tata Group has won the bid to take over national carrier Air India, as per ANI.

The ministerial committee, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to meet later this week to approve the winning offer for Air India. The Tata group, through its holding firm, is widely regarded as the frontrunner, and a formal announcement is expected following committee clearance.

For a long time, the Tata Group, which already holds holdings in Vistara Airlines and Air Asia, has been looking to bring Air India back into its fold. Air India, which was founded by J.R.D. Tata in 1932 and nationalised in 1953, was taken over by the Government of India.

