WATCH: Ex-Army Officer To Hold 72-hour Protest March Seeking Justice For Nirbhaya's Family

An ex-Army personnel Sanjiv Kumar Sangwan has decided to take out a 72-hour protest march seeking justice for Nirbhaya’s family. Sangwan met Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Sunday in this regard. Speaking to the media, Sangwan mentioned that he was inspired to take out the march after he saw Nirbhaya’s mother making an appeal for justice on television. Stating that this was a personal initiative, he revealed that the march would end near the Supreme Court at 6 am on March 3.

All the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case are set to be hanged till death on March 3. Meanwhile, rapist Pawan has filed a curative petition while another convict Akshay has filed a mercy petition again. Subsequently, Akshay moved a Delhi court seeking a stay on the execution of the death warrants for all the convicts.

Sanjiv Kumar Sangwan remarked, “I had seen Nirbhaya mother’s interview where she had made an appeal to the nation. She was appealing for justice. When she was doing so, I started thinking what can I do as a common man. After planning for 24 hours, I decided to conduct a 72-hour Satyagraha march. It will begin on March 1 at around 6 am and it will end near the Supreme Court at 6 am on March 3. I am myself conducting this march.”

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

