Ex-ASG Atmaram Nadkarni Demands NIA Probe Into Threat Calls To Supreme Court Advocates

Amid the ongoing investigation in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab, another compelling angle in the matter has come to the fore on Monday as several Supreme Court lawyers and judges have been threatened by an anonymous caller from the UK between 9-11 am on Monday.

Speaking on the issue with Republic Media network, former Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni said, “The Prime Minister security is of prime importance because a country's Prime Minister is a supreme leader of the country and there cannot be any compromise whatsoever with that securities concern. Someone rightly approached the Supreme court and reported the matter and issued notice and had set the matter for hearing today."

"Our SC lawyers & judges won't cow down to threats"

The former ASG Nadkarni went on to say that, "Giving threatening calls or messages to the lawyers and asking judges not to take up this matter before It starts with the case is a serious matter. I must tell you that Supreme court judges and lawyers are made of very robust and very firm staff and they are not someone who would cow down to this."

Overseas angle to be probed: Fmr ASG

"This definitely has some overseas angle and that angle should be probed by the cybercrime of an international repute or a foreign agency. It must be found out and we should go to the root of the matter as to why this happened. A number of things have taken place till now, Prime minister's cavalcade was stranded on a bridge, which is hardly 10 or 15 km away from a very friendly neighbouring country (sarcastically referring to Pakistan) for about fifteen or twenty minutes. And then a serious violation of the blue book security was done. These violations happened and taking these things very casual thereafter is very dangerous,” he added.

"Former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi died earlier, don't take it lightly"

“Don't forget the country has lost two prime ministers earlier, a sitting Prime Minister was shot down and another Prime Minister succumbed to the bombing later. Therefore, Prime Minister’s security is a matter of national importance it is something which is required to be looked into each and every aspect of the matter and the sovereignty of the country, the dignity in the country and the national flag cannot be compromised,” ASG spoke reminding of the death of the Former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Former ASG further added, “A committee to be created by a retired Supreme court judge must be given assistance by the governments to find who was at the root of the matter, to find out who are the persons those were involved in this. No one can tell the apex court of a country which matter should or should not be heard, you are nobody to tell the courts.”

NIA Probe is a must in the matter: Atmaram Nadkarni

Asserting on the demand of the NIA probe in the matter, ASG Nadkarni said, “ Absolutely, NIA should probe the matter, we must rise above our own prejudices forget everything else and remember India is like a mother and the Prime minister of India is a constitutional post, he heads the government which is an elected government and we can't we cannot afford to politicize this in any manner whatsoever whether at press or at the court. Therefore, it should be taken seriously and the NIA probe is a must in this.

Highlighting that the threat calls were deliberately made an hour before the Supreme Court hearing, to sabotage the hearing of the PM Modi’s security breach, he said, “Sending messages at 9 o'clock before hearing at 10:30, it is obvious that it was time for this matter to come up and they were trying to destabilize the hearing of the matter, but as I said before them that our Supreme court and the judges and lawyers are of such robust staff that these kinds of threats don’t matter and our country and the country's interest or mightier than the sword.”

Many Advocates on Record in the Supreme Court got a threatening call from the UK pertaining to PM Modi's security breach. As per sources, the call contained a pre-recorded message by an unnamed organization that claimed responsibility for blocking the PM's route on January 5. It also warned the SC against hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry into this matter, citing that it was yet to provide "justice" to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.