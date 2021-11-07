Ex-Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's Son Ashok Arrested By CBI In Alleged Loan Default Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia in relation to an alleged loan default case of around Rs 9 lakh. The arrest was made after a non-bailable warrant was issued by the court for non-appearance despite summons.

Prior to being arrested, Ashok Saikia was questioned by the central agency. He will be presented before the court on Monday. Ashok's elder brother and Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia told PTI that his younger brother was taken away by a team of CBI officials in the evening.

Loan paid off in 2015, claims Ashok Saikia's brother and Congress leader

Debabrata claimed that his brother has cleared the loan six years back in 2015. "Some people don't pay off the loan and roam around, but he had paid off. So, even if there was any case, it was sub judice. They have said that they had sent notices, but we hadn't received any such notice. My mother stay at home after Covid, and no notice was received, I had been told," the Congress leader said.

The case is related to a 1996 Assam State Co-operative and Agriculture Development (ASCARD) Bank loan scam. Police had registered in 1998 and it was handed over to CBI in 2001. Earlier during a media interaction, Ashok Saikia said that he has paid off the loan and shared a bank statement.

"This is to certify that Sri Ashok Kr. Saikia, Director, HPS India Pvt. Ltd., a resident of Nandan Nagar, Sarumataria, Dispur Guwahati-6, was the loanee of Assam State, Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd," the Bank statement issued in October 2015 read.

"He has availed loan amount of Rs. 9, 37,701.00 only under Bridge loan scheme during the year 1996. As per our letter Ref. No. ASCARDB (L/C) 192/2002/61 Dated. 14.09.2011 under the compromise settlement scheme he has fully repay (repaid) the dues both principal and interest. Now his aforesaid loan is liquidated," it added.