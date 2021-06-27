Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, Who Handled SSR Death Case, To Now 'only Serve God'

Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who was a significant name during the time of tussle between the Bihar and Maharashtra government in regards to an investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has reportedly turned into a religious preacher. In a conversation with the media, the former Bihar top cop said that his interest now is confined to God.

"There comes a point when you want to know the purpose of life, and in knowing God. I am no exception. My only interest lies in God now and this transformation is not sudden," he said and added, "We think that material achievements will make us happy, but the real happiness lies in God. I only want to serve God now."

Thereafter, he has appeared in numerous live shows on digital platforms, in which he can be heard delivering sermons on various topics, including the chapter of Lord Krishna in Bhagwat Gita.

Role in Sushant Singh death case being transferred

The former Bihar DGP had played a critical role in the Bihar Police investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, wherein he took on the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government for allegedly blocking the Bihar Police investigation when the team was in Mumbai. Pandey had alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating the late actor's death.

Stint in politics

In the month of September 2020, Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from the post of Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, he had said back, "People have been coming to me in large numbers from Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Shahpur, and several other districts, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Buxar is my home district where I was born and brought up. It'll be a decision by them. If they want me to, then I may enter politics"

Having made the statement, he joined the JD(U) with the hope that he would contest from his home district Buxar, but things did not go as planned, as he was not given a ticket by the Nitish Kumar-led party.

It is pertinent to mention here Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

(Credit-Twitter/@IPS_Gupteshwar/ANI)