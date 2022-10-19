Ex-Bihar MLA Loses Balance, Falls Flat On His Face As He Runs Away From Cracker

As the festival of Diwali approaches, the craze for firecrackers also goes up. Some people delightfully burst the crackers while others are scared even to light them. Some people gather the strength to light the firecracker, only to run away in panic. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar and an ex-MLA from Sonpur did the same, however, the leader took a massive fall while trying to run away after lighting a firecracker.

A video from Bihar's Sonpur has gone viral wherein an ex-Bihar MLA is seen lighting a firecracker and then running away. In the clip, BJP leader Vinay Kumar Singh is seen running fast after lighting a firecracker. The saffron party leader is seen losing his balance while running, only to fall flat on his face. As per the visuals, people nearby rushed to the BJP leader to pick him up as the firecracker went 'boom'.

सारण-सोनपुर के पूर्व विधायक विनय सिंह एक खेल प्रतियोगिता के उद्घाटन के दौरान औंधे मुंह गिर पड़े

दरअसल पूर्व विधायक विनय सिंह उद्घाटन के दौरान पटाखा जला कर भागने की कोशिश कर रहे थे तभी उनका संतुलन बिगड़ गया और वह औंधे मुंह गिर पड़े pic.twitter.com/BJK4K1bxc1 — varun Kumar (@2541d5aefcfa4e4) October 18, 2022

According to media reports, former Sonpur MLA Vinay Kumar Singh had come to inaugurate a football match when the incident happened. Notably, Singh is the chairman of Bihar BJP's disciplinary committee and was an MLA from Bihar's Sonpur.