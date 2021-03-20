Ex-BJP National Gen Secy Ram Madhav Joins Back RSS; Appointed As Nat'l Executive Member

In a major reshuffle, BJP leader Ram Madhav on Saturday, has been recalled back to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Madhav, who was recently dropped as BJP's national general secretary, has been appointed as member of the National Executive of RSS. Dattatreya Hosabale (66), took over from Bhaiyyaji Joshi - who had held the post of RSS General Secretary for 12 years, at the All India Pratinidhi Sabha (AIPS) meeting at Nagpur.

Ram Madhav joins RSS again

Nadda's new team

In September, when JP Nadda released the list of new National office bearers, Ram Madhav was replaced by Punjab's Tarun Chugh as General Secretary. While most senior leaders and ex-CMs like - Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Raghubar Das were retained, several younger leaders Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya and late Deputy CM Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde were elevated. While Nadda retained seniors like Bhupender Yadav, C.T Ravi, Arun Singh, he has dropped several others from Shah's team like - Ram Madhav, Murlidhar Rao, Anil Jain were dropped.

Madhav had been an RSS pracharak from Andhra Pradesh since 1982 and worked in RSS' Andhra Pradesh wing till 2000. Later, he was made the RSS spokesperson in Delhi and all-India incharge of RSS' intellectual activities before he joined BJP. In the BJP, during the first Modi government, he was instrumental in organizing some of the early NRI meets in Jammu-Kashmir and North-East. He had also been the government's face post-abrogation of article 370, when he had defended the government's move adding that development will happen in the newly-bifurcated Union territory.

Ram Madhav, who was once close to Modi-Shah had allegedly lost favour in the BJP when he said that the BJP may just fall short of the majority on its own in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in May 2019. This remark was in direct contrast to then-BJP chief Amit Shah's prediction of BJP surpassing 300 on its own. Moreover, political experts state that Madhav, who is known for his foreign diplomatic contacts, had lost favour in the BJP core team when several members had complained about his 'diplomatic hobnobbing' to Shah. On being shunted out of BJP's key decision bodies, Madhav had allegedly expressed his wish to go back to RSS.