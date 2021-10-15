Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Slams 'missing' Baghel Over Jashpur Car Killing

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh called the Jashpur incident very painful and alleged mismanagement on the part of the state government. He alleged that the SUV was loaded with drugs- ganja -and questioned the police role. One person died and several others have been injured after a speeding car moved the devotees when they were on their way to Durga idol immersion in Jashpur's Pathalgaon village.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Raman Singh said, "The car was loaded with drugs. There are also rivers of liquor flowing in Chhattisgarh. This is the situation of the state at the moment, and meanwhile, the government is missing."

He said that the Superintendent of Police, Jashpur 'should be suspended'. "Huge crowd was going for idol immersion. Yet, no police officers were present there. An example of how anti-social elements can crush the crowd," Singh said.

He demanded the Bhupesh Baghel-led administration to provide Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of the Jashpur victim and 10 lakh to the injured. "Baghel provided Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to farmers in Uttar Pradesh (referring to Lakhimpur Kheri). He should do the same here," he said.

This incident comes at a time when the Congress government in Chhattisgarh is mired in a tug-of-war between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and CM-aspirant TS Deo, who was allegedly assured he would get the top job after 2.5 years. Due to this, the MLAs and both leaders have been making repeated visits to meet members of the Congress high command in New Delhi, and Priyanka Vadra in Uttar Pradesh, with questions being raised about the administration in Chhattisgarh as a result.

Chhattisgarh: Speeding car mows down devotees in Jashpur

A speeding car on Friday evening ran over several people, leaving one dead and 16 injured. In the incident, the state police have arrested two accused- Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu- residents of Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly they were carrying 'ganja'.

Bhupesh Baghel in a tweet called the incident heartbreaking. He informed, "The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police officers who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared."