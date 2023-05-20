Ex-Chief Economic Advisor Gives 5 Reasons Why ₹2000 Note Withdrawal Won't Harm Common Man

Former Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the phasing out of Rs 2,000 currency note by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would help ferret out a huge part of Rs 3.6 lakh crore worth of Rs 2000 currency in circulation (CIC).

Taking to Twitter, Subramanian said, "As we have seen in several raids, where mountains of currency stored using the Rs 2000 note were uncovered, all these instances of hoarding of cash involved Rs 2000 notes. As the use of the Rs 2000 note as a medium of exchange has declined significantly, it is being used primarily to hoard money.”

RBI's decision to withdraw ₹2000 notes is important because:

He also stated that the 80-20 rule suggests that 20% of people hoarding Rs 2,000 notes are likely to store 80% of the total value.

The former Chief Economic Advisor said, "20 percent of those who are storing the money in Rs 2,000 notes are likely to be hoarders who may account for 80 percent of the value (Rs 3 lakh crore)."

Five reason why withdrawal of Rs 2000 won't affect common people

He wrote, "The move will not inconvenience common people for five reasons.”

The first factor that he stated was, “The Rs 2000 notes are not being used much as a medium of exchange. In fact, they currently constitute only 10.8 percent of Currency In Circulation (CiC).”

He stated that digital payments are being used in a large number for economic transactions. "So, the role of physical currency notes, esp. Rs 2000 note, as a medium of exchange has declined significantly," he stated.

He also mentioned that the Rs 500 note could be used as a medium of exchange to substitute even the minimal use of the Rs 2000 note.

He wrote, "Digital transactions are expected to multiply 3x (three times) from now to 2026, thereby minimising the need for the Rs 2000 note as a medium of exchange even more in coming years.”

To conclude, he mentioned, "Most importantly, as RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has said that the Rs 2000 note will continue to be legal tender (even beyond 30-Sep-2023 is my current understanding though RBI may need to clarify this), genuine folks holding the Rs 2000 note can exchange even beyond 30-Sep-2023.”

