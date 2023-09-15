Ex-CJI Dipak Misra Lauds Ram Jethmalani, Lists Characteristics He Epitomised

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra elucidating on the three reasons why he appreciated late Ram Jethmalani said it was because of his characteristics of sense of curiosity, absolute sense of fear, and keen presence of mind. He was speaking at the Commemorative lecture series in remembrance of the late Ram Jethmalani in Delhi on Friday (September 15) organised jointly by Republic TV - NewsX.

Narrating an incident to highlight the constant quest for knowledge of Ram Jethmalani ex-CJI Misra said, “I have always appreciated Ram Jethmalani for three reasons - In the year 2011, Mr Nariman, Mr Jethmalani and myself shared a platform in the University. I quoted two lines from a Sanskrit prescription on how a plaint should be drafted. I had translated it into English. Late Jethmalani asked for a copy and told me I am not asking you just like that. I want to feed my curiosity. That was the curiosity of the late Mr Jethmalani. The young lawyers present here today must develop intellectual curiosity. In that speech, he said, ‘Whatever I do, I do it with a sense of conscience'. Look at the courage of the man.”

“Whatever I have read and learnt by meeting him, he had an incomparable presence of mind that epitomised originality. Today with the centenary lecture I feel proud and honoured to be a speaker here.”

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal recounts memories

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for Law and Justice addressed the fourth edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series where he shared his take on the legal icon's example as the law minister and the way he showed direction to the country.

The Union Minister recalled a memory of Ram Jethmalani in 2013 at the time when he was a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. The BJP minister recounted when he visited the legal icon's residence asking him to accompany him to Bikaner for an event he asked for a Badminton match.

"He played really well like a youth," he added. Listing several high-profile cases of Ram Jethmalani like- the Nanvati case, Emergency case, Ram Mandir, Lal Krishna Advani, PM Modi, Lalu Yadav case, and many more, Arjun Ram Meghwal stated each of his cases gained popularity.