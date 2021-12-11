Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who recently penned his memoirs titled "Justice for the Judge", said in an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know that through the book, he has just provided facts about the 'half-truth or untruth' circulated over the Jan 2018 press conference. Talking about his life as a judge, the ex-CJI said as an author, he was seeking justice for the other judges of India.

Speaking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the title of the book, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi said, "The title of the book gives an idea that author is asking for justice, which he is not asking for himself but for a lot of judges in the country who must be treated and understood as they are".

Explaining how injustice is done to the judges in India, Ranjan Gogoi said, "Justice means fairness. But when the judge has been fair to all have you been fair to the judge".

Further detailing on who the book is targetted to, former CJI said that the book is benched for the vast majority who do not know the correct facts pertaining to Supreme Court, and judiciary. MP Ranjan Gogoi further added the book also speaks of his decisions on the administrative side and judiciary side.

What inspired Ranjan Gogoi to write his autobiography?

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, "Post-retirement, I happened to move around during which I interacted with many people. Following this, it left me convinced that half-truths and untruths have been laid before people who deserved to understand the reality".

Providing more details of the memoir, ex-CJI Gogoi told Republic that the book has no explanation or apologies but only hard facts concerning the institution.

"I'm out of the institution but judges like me are facing problems. And the book contains the correct facts that surrounded my tenure as SC judge and CJI. So those people who follow me can feel comfortable to learn that there is a way of expressing yourself", MP Ranjan Gogoi said.

What does Gogoi's memoir say about the controversial press conferences?

Stating that judges don't have a defined way to express their issues before the public, the former CJI said, "Judges have no ways to express themselves. You know how much controversy a press conference led to". He further questioned how can judges speak of their problems to people and let them know what is actually happening.

Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, J Chelameswar, and Kurien Joseph had held a press conference on January 12, 2018, to level allegations against the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. Terming it as an extraordinary event in the history of the institution the judges alleged that the administration of the Supreme Court was not in order and that country's democracy will fail unless the institution was preserved.