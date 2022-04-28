Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Lauds Assam Cancer Care inauguration; Speaks On Dibrugarh's Importance

Ex-Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on April 28 welcomed the inauguration of Cancer hospitals in Assam's Dibrugarh, calling it a 'memorable day' in the history of the state. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Ranjan Gogoi shared the reason behind his presence at the event, and revealed that Dibrugarh was 'very dear' to him.

"It was a great experience attending the inauguration of the cancer hospitals by the Prime Minister today in Dibrugarh. Why I was present in the function, nobody said it. Dibrugarh is very dear to me and my heart. It is a small town where I was born, brought up, and had my school education. I had very fond memories of Dibrugarh and keep coming to it whenever I have the opportunity. So when the state government invited me, I immediately said yes," said Ranjan Gogoi.

Detailing his conversation with the Tata Group, which is executing the project in a joint venture with the Assam Government, the ex-CJI stated that the Indian conglomerate would also provide the medical know-how and technical assistance to run the centres. "The event is a memorable day in the history of the state. Seven cancer hospitals with the latest equipment and machines have been inaugurated and will become functional. The foundation stone of seven more hospitals was laid simultaneously by the Prime Minister. I got an opportunity to interact on this with Ratan Tata, Chandrashekharan, and several directors of the Tata Group," he revealed.

"I could understand from them that the joint venture which has resulted in this achievement will extend to provide medical know-how and technical assistance. People of the state who would travel to Bombay, Delhi, would now have to go no further than these places. This I consider being a wonderful development and significant for the northeast and people of this part of the country. It was my proud privilege to be present on the occasion," Gogoi added.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer Care hospitals spread across the state. Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals has been completed while three hospitals are currently at various stages of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer centres.

The seven cancer hospitals completed are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the other seven cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Golaghat.

