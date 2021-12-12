Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Opens Up On Sexual Harassment Case: 'Should Not Have Heard It Myself'

Tackling the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him, ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that he regrets having sat on the bench hearing the case. Hitting out at naysayers, he refuted claims of influencing the order or the bench. He lamented that if those who rushed to aid the SC staffer had talked to him first, he could have clarified the allegations. The full interview with Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi will air on Sunday at 12 PM & 7 PM on Republic TV's 'Nation Wants to Know'.

Gogoi on sexual harassment allegations

"I acknowledge that mistake. I had 45 years of reputation, that was sought to be destroyed. I constitute a bench and I should have avoided sitting in it, but I sat. In hindsight, I should have stayed away from the bench," said the ex-CJI. Hitting out at those alleging bias, he said, "What was the order? Did I give myself a clean chit? Renowned and respected people said Gogoi sat on his own case. Look at the order. People say I handpicked the judges, this is fake news".

Speaking on the reinstatement of the same staffer, he said, "It was Justice Bobde that constituted it. All judges are parties to the decision. She (woman staffer) was reinstated. It was made during my tenure as the CJI, it was not after my retirement. The letter for reinstatement was placed before Justice Bobde and he asked me. I could not have been a party to it and he ordered it. Compassion is a part of the administration".

He added."I wish the saviours of the justice delivery system could have come to me on the matter before helping the lady staffer. They could have asked my view I would have told them. If the institution has given them such a good name, and here was something which could throw mud at the institution. Couldn't you ask the CJI about the rumours floating around?"

Sexual harassment case against Ex-CJI

A sworn affidavit containing sexual assault allegations by a former Supreme Court employee against then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi was sent to the residences of 22 apex court judges in April 2019. Once the affidavit became public, Gogoi heard the petition himself and dismissed all allegations against him, transferring the case to a three-judge bench comprising of Justices - SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. An in-house committee of Justices SA Bobde, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee was constituted but the victim refused to appear alleging bias.

Later SC Lawyer Ustav Bains submitted 'investigated materials' to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover, leading to the SC constituting another committee under retired SC judge Justice AK Patnaik. Citing the committee's report, the SC bench closed proceedings ruling that 'it found no substance in the allegations' and said that a 'wider conspiracy cannot be ruled out'. In January 2020, the SC staffer was reinstated to duty on humanitarian grounds.