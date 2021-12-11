Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has taken the center stage following the release of his autobiography titled "Justice For The Judge", on Wednesday, December 8. His new book is a reflection of the journey that Gogoi embarked and is a compilation of his memoirs before and during his year-long tenure as the country's 46th CJI. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Nation Wants To Know, the 67-year-old discussed every aspect of his life along with some sensitive topics but he seemed most eager to talk about the struggles during his early years.

'Odds were always against me': Ex-CJI Gogoi

Remembering his early years, ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that he always felt that the odds were always against him as he belonged to the North-eastern part of India. He recalled how he reached New Delhi at just the age of 15-and-a-half years to get admission at Delhi University but was denied for being underage. Hailing from Assam's Dibrugarh, Ranjan Gogoi had turned to the Indian capital in 1970, a story that he has used for his autobiography to introduce himself. The introduction reads-

1970, New Delhi. A boy aged 15-and-a-half from Dibrugarh in North-east Assam arrive in India's capital to study at Delhi University. He was in for a shock. He was told he could not be admitted as he was underaged. The teenage persisted and finally secured a relaxation in the age guideline and joined St. Stephens college from where he graduated.

When asked why he always saw himself struggling against the odds, he questioned, "Do you know how many tables I had to cross to get that age relaxation. How many arguments I had to make, why should the age be relaxed?" He added that those were the years when his struggle began and said that it perhaps has not ended till this day.

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP for the BJP, was appointed as India's CJI in 2018 and retired in 2019 after a 13-month-long service. During his short-lived tenure, he was part of a number of controversial issues regarding the Ayodhya verdict, article 370 and the NRC, all of which have been discussed in his autobiography.