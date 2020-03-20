BIG: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Responds To Criticism From 2018 Presser Comrades On His RS Seat

A day after oath-taking in the Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi spoke to Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, on the controversy surrounding his nomination, his important cases including Ayodhya and Rafale verdict, independence of the judiciary among others.

"Basically, Anti": Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi on what he witnessed as he took oath in Rajya Sabha

When asked about the difference in the statements of few judges like former Justice Kurien Joseph, Justice Madan Lokur during the unprecedented press conference of 2018 and in 2020 after his nomination, Gogoi said: "I don't know what is in their minds. It is not fair to comment. Let me tell you one thing, everyone is talking about the independence of the judiciary." After citing few cases, the former CJI said: "Jurisprudence of public domain law is half a century old, India has had efficient Jurisprudence. Is the independence of judiciary only to be judged by perceived conduct? When you talk about the judiciary we talk about appointments etc, we have to come to the root of the matter, do we have a working judiciary. Do we have an acceptable system of Justice in this country today when people have to wait for years and years, you cannot have timely justice you are talking about the independence of the judiciary, are other two facets not connected? "

#NationWantsToKnow | I am absolutely clear in my mind that my past career should not be in anyway affected by my subsequent acts: Rajya Sabha MP and Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Arnab Goswami https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/NR2l94bDtG — Republic (@republic) March 20, 2020

READ | Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Sends Message To Opposition After Their Walkout From His RS Oathtaking

Ex-SC Judge Kurian Joseph's reaction

In a sharp reaction to the nomination of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, former SC judge Justice Kurian Joseph on Tuesday stated that the confidence of the common man in the independence of judiciary had been shaken. He observed that the decision taken by the former CJI was surprising because he had exhibited the courage to uphold the independence of the judiciary in the past. According to Justice (retd.) Joseph, Gogoi had compromised the “noble principles” such as the impartiality of the judiciary.

Justice (retd.) Kurian Joseph remarked, “Acceptance of Rajya Sabha nomination by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has certainly shaken the confidence of the common man in the independence of the judiciary, which is also one of the basic structures of the Constitution of India." He added, “I am surprised as to how Justice Ranjan Gogoi who once exhibited such courage of conviction to uphold the independence of the judiciary, has compromised the noble principles on the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.”

Ex-SC judge Kurian Joseph surprised at ex-colleague Ranjan Gogoi accepting RS nomination

President Kovind nominates Gogoi as Rajya Sabha MP

On Monday evening, President Ramnath Kovind nominated former CJI Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. The President has under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated member. Gogoi had retired after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. 51 seats in Rajya Sabha will fall vacant in April, five more in June, one in July, and 11 in November this year.

READ: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Explains Why He Accepted His Nomination To Rajya Sabha