Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Speaks Out On Judge Loya Case's SC Assignment; Explains 'seniority'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi opened up about what had happened during the Judge Loya case. While marking that he has 'candidly' mentioned all about the case in his book 'Justice for the Judge', the ex-CJI added that the case was handed over to a relatively junior judge, against which he had raised his voice.

According to Justice Gogoi, everything in the judiciary happens based on seniority level; however, it was not followed in the Justice Loya case and this was not the first time it happened either.

Talking about his actions over the case, Justice Gogoi said that he along with three other judges (who would later hold a press conference and go public with their grievances) walked into then CJI's chamber demanding the withdrawal of the case from the junior judge:

"We told him that the case has been assigned to a relatively junior judge and if you can't take it up, it should go to judge no. 2, 3, 4, in order of seniority. He refused. But Justice Loya was not the first case, it was a culmination, a part of that series. This started with Kalikho Pul," said the former Chief Justice.

Continuing the recall, he asserted, "When then Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Kalikho Pul supposedly committed suicide his wife had written a letter to CJI and senior judges on the administrative letter. I received a copy of the letter. Then CJI took this on judiciary side and handed over the case to a relatively junior judge".

'Seniority has a predominant role in judiciary'

Further explaining the reason behind his action, former CJI Gogoi said that everything in the judiciary happens based on seniority level, starting from assigning cases to cars that come to pick up judges after duty.

"Appointments, preceding, everything happens based on seniority. Even car that comes to pick up judges after duty comes on a seniority basis. Even when we are going for official dinners, we leave in that order," revealed Gogoi.

Continuing his experience of the case, Ranjan Gogoi said that then no. 2 judge, Justice Chelameswar, said to address the press and I had no idea that the press conference will be of such a level. There may be politics involved, maybe not, I don't know. Later, I found out that there was active involvement of people from politics, people from media etc etc," concluded Justice Gogoi.

The Justice Loya case

Justice Brijgopal Loya, who served in a special court which deals with matters relating to CBI, died on December 1, 2014, in Nagpur due to a heart attack while attending his friend's daughter's wedding. At the time of his death, Judge Loya was presiding over a case in which then-BJP president Amit Shah was accused, in which he was later acquitted of all charges, though the case had long been politicised by then and afterwards. When a PIL was brought to the Supreme Court alleging that Loya was murdered, the death was eventually stated to be natural and the petition seeking an independent probe was dismissed. Initially the case had been assigned to Justice Arun Mishra, who was no. 10 in order of seniority, as Justice Gogoi narrates, and when the four judges held their press conference, which was an unprecedented development, they were asked if their disquiet was due to the Loya case, at which point they said that that was also a part of it. Justice Arun Mishra did not take kindly to the inferences drawn from the press conference, terming it as an attack on his reputation.

