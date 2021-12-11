Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Nation Wants To Know, discussing his journey against all odds, some of his iconic and unprecedented judgments and other anecdotes shared in his autobiography 'Justice for the Judge'.

Remembering his early years, the ex-CJI said that he always felt that the odds were stacked up against him. MP Gogoi shared that he had arrived from Dibrugarh in North-east Assam to Delhi at the age of just 15-and-a-half to study at Delhi University. Breaking the age guideline, he managed to secure a relaxation to join St. Stephens college from where he graduated. "I have been fighting for 15-and-a-half years, it has been a fight and a fight and a fight," said Gogoi adding that life was 'an experience', and he sometimes still felt like that 15-yar-old.

Ex-CJI Gogoi discusses infamous 2018 presser

Discussing the unprecedented press conference held by 4 sitting judges in the national capital on January 12, 2018, the ex-CJI said, "Judge Loya was not the beginning, Judge Loya was the culmination. In my book, if you go through, it all started with Kalikho Pul, the Chief Minister of the state of Arunachal Pradesh who supposedly committed suicide. His wife addressed a letter on the administrative side to the Chief Justice and to the senior judges. I was in the first 5. I got a copy of that letter. It was on the administrative side and the then Chief Justice took it on the judicial side and marked it to another relatively junior judge."

During the interaction, he revealed that it was Justice Chelameswar who said, "Let us meet the press". The Rajya Sabha MP observed, "What I understood by this expression is that let us meet some of the press people who come to the Supreme Court. I didn't expect a press conference of this magnitude."

On pressure of the lobby, Ayodhya Verdict

Talking about the need for a revolution in the judiciary, Justice Gogoi said that 'revolution is in mind of the judge'. Expounding upon whether the unanimous verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute came with any 'political pressure', the ex-CJI said that while there definitely was pressure, it was far from political.

"If the judgment was not completed on time, then the case would have to be re-heard. It would have been the loss of five months of the judicial time of five judges. I cannot let that happen. The verdict was delivered on November 9 and I was set to retire on November 17. This was my pressure. Ranjan Gogoi doesn't succumb to any political pressure. The integrity of the institution was the pressure," he stated.

On harassment allegations

The former Chief Justice also opened up about the harassment allegations that had been levelled against him in April 2019. "I had 45 years of reputation, that was sought to be destroyed. In hindsight, I should have stayed away (from the Committee). But what was the order? Did I give myself a clean chit? Renowned and respected people said Gogoi sat on his own case. Look at the order. People say I handpicked the judges, this is fake news," he stated.

"It was Justice Bobde that constituted it. All judges are parties to the decision. She (woman staffer) was reinstated. It was made during my tenure as the CJI, it was not after my retirement. I could not have been a party to it. Compassion is a part of the administration," he added.

On Rafale judgement

Ex-CJI Gogoi also cleared the 'misconceptions' prevailing around the judiciary in the media and highlighted that the judgment of the Court, particularly the Supreme Court is not much of the bench, much less that of the judge presiding over the case.

"The judgment or the order is that of the Supreme Court of India," Gogoi said. Taking the example of the Rafale deal, he added, "Rafale was a three judge-bench judgment. Review judgment, which is the main controversial judgment that dealt with also the contempt allegation against Rahul Gandhi is not authored by me. How is it my judgment?"

On future in politics

Providing more details of the memoir, ex-CJI Gogoi told Republic that the book has no explanation or apologies but only hard facts concerning the institution. "There is not a single incorrect statement in the book. I’m not in politics, I am a nominated member. I am an independent man, I chose not to join any political party" he said.

Dismissing any political ambitions he stated, "I don’t go to parliament to watch disruptions. I watch disruptions on TV. If House has settled down, I go. I will speak on an issue I feel is worth speaking on. The whip does not govern me, it's my conscience. I don’t aspire for political office."