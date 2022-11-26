Ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan Arrested For Abusing Cop In Delhi; BJP Slams Party's 'mentality'

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan, who allegedly "abused" a police officer in the Shaheen Bagh area on Friday has now been arrested along with two people. He has been arrested under sections 186 and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC in connection with the incident. The other two people detained have been identified as Minhaz and Shabir.

This comes a day after Khan held a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Taiyyab Masjid without taking permission from the State Election Commission for his daughter Ariba Khan who is contesting the Delhi municipal polls from the Congress party. When a sub-inspector Akshay asked Khan whether he had obtained permission for the meeting, Khan became "aggressive" and started "misbehaving" with him, claimed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey. The police officials were abused and threatened by the Congress leader.

#BREAKING | Congress leader Asif Khan booked for assaulting a cop. The brazen assault caught on camera. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/wHUpYFT5dD — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

BJP Slams Congress MLA Asif Khan's action

BJP slammed the Congress leader for misbehaving with police and asked Congress to take stern action against its minister for insulting and misbehaving with the police officer.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Congress leader and former MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was seen abusing, heckling, intimidating and trying to assault a police officer on duty. Not only that but in his speech he also mentioned that area to be a Muslim area. The Congress party is once again back to its divide-and-rule vote bank politics even in MCD polls. They feel that there are Hindu and Muslim areas when on one hand they talk about Secularism but from 1947 onwards this party has divided the culture into communal lines and continues to play the divide-and-rule card".

He further said, "This leader's daughter is a Congress candidate from Delhi. I appeal and request the Election Commission to take the strongest action against this person, party, and candidate. Will Congress will take action or does it tolerate and endorse the apmaan (Insult) of those who wear a uniform? Congress' history has been about insulting the men and women in uniform be it the Armed forces, security forces, and Mohan Chand Sharma who laid down his life during Batla's house which they categorized as fake. Will the grand old party take action or allow this kind of display and arrogance, high-handedness, and appeasement politics".

Congress leader Asif Mohammad Khan whose daughter is a Congress candidate too from Delhi- abused, assaulted Sub-inspector of Delhi Police! He also says “Muslim area” !!



Not only should EC take strongest action but will Congress sack this rowdy & cancel his family ka ticket? pic.twitter.com/BHPGwIhTQn — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 26, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "This is not the first case of Asif Mohammad Khan, he has been booked earlier also in many such kinds of cases. But in this case, a police sub-inspector was on duty when he saw Asif Khan campaigning for his daughter without any permission using a mic at the time which is against the law and election commission's guidelines. The inspector objected and requested him to stop the campaign as it was not allowed. He started abusing and using threatening words. Such language is used by people who have been lawaker in the past, whose daughter is contesting elections. This showcases the mentality of Congress leaders and we have seen their real faces during the 1984 riots. This mentality is being followed from the top brass of the party to the lower level. Even Rahul Gandhi did the same thing in UP during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He should be arrested and strict action needs to be taken".