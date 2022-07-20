Ex-CP Sanjay Pandey Says 'NSE Recorded Calls Before 2009'; ED's Remand Request Reserved

In a massive development, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday denied tapping the phones of employees of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). He claimed that the calls were being recorded by NSE.

In Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, Pandey said, "Prior to 2009 phones were recorded by NSE. We never did any phone tapping or live monitoring."

Meanwhile, the court has reserved the order on the remand application moved by ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.

The retired 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who has also briefly served as acting Maharashtra DGP, was arrested on Tuesday after more than seven hours of questioning in the case.

Pandey was seen walking into the ED headquarters here around 11.30 a.m. for the second consecutive day of his questioning.

The ED had last week arrested former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the case and had recently told the court that the "snooping of phone calls" at the NSE was being done. Pandey's company iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd under scanner in this case was set up in March, 2001.

The federal agency had earlier found that iSec Securities Pvt Ltd was allegedly tapping the phones of as many as 91 NSE employees. Pandey's firm had conducted a security audit of NSE, allegedly at the directions of managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, around the time when co-location irregularities purportedly took place.