Ex-Defence Ministers Manohar Parrikar & George Fernandes Gets Padma Awards Posthumously

Image: Twitter/PTI
Former Defence Ministers Manohar Parrikar and George Fernandes on Monday were posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan respectively. Parrikar's award was received by his son Utpal Parrikar. Former Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were also posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian awards of the country.
Both George Fernandes and Manohar Parrikar had passed away in the year 2019. Fernandes died at the age of 88 in New Delhi He was dealing with Alzheimer's disease. He was the founder of the Samata Party and was an important member of the Janata Dal. Whereas, Parrikar succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 63 in Panaji, Goa.
Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, for distinguished service. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.
A total of 119 Padma Awards are to be presented by the President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Of those 29 of the awardees are women, another 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. The Central government had announced the names of Padma Awardees in January 2020. But due to COVID-19 protocols, the award was distributed on Monday.
George Fernandes (Posthumous) for Public Affairs
Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) for Public Affairs
Former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth for Public Affairs
Olympic boxer and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom for sports
Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra for Art
Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous) for Public Affairs
Former Pejavara Udupi Matha seer Vishvesha Teertha (Posthumous)
Spiritual guru from Kerala M Mumtaz Ali
Former Bangladesh envoy to India Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) for Public Affairs
Former deputy CM of J&K and PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig for Public Affairs
Hindustani classical vocalist Ajoy Chakravorty for Art
Author Manoj Das for Literature and Education
Well known Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi
Krishnammal Jagannathan for Social Work from Tamil Nadu
Ex-Nagaland CM SC Jamir for Public Affairs
Green activist from Uttarakhand, Anil Prakash Joshi for Social Work
Women's health pioneer from Ladakh, Tsering Landol for Medicine
Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra
'Father of modern Indian legal education' Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous) for Public Affairs
Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous) for Public Affairs
US-based educationist Prof. Jagdish Sheth for Literature and Education
World Champion shuttler PV Sindhu for Sports
TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan for Trade and Industry