Ex-Defence Ministers Manohar Parrikar & George Fernandes Gets Padma Awards Posthumously

Former Defence Ministers Manohar Parrikar and George Fernandes on Monday were posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan respectively. Parrikar's award was received by his son Utpal Parrikar. Former Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were also posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian awards of the country.

Both George Fernandes and Manohar Parrikar had passed away in the year 2019. Fernandes died at the age of 88 in New Delhi He was dealing with Alzheimer's disease. He was the founder of the Samata Party and was an important member of the Janata Dal. Whereas, Parrikar succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 63 in Panaji, Goa.

Padma Awards awards 2020

Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, for distinguished service. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

A total of 119 Padma Awards are to be presented by the President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Of those 29 of the awardees are women, another 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. The Central government had announced the names of Padma Awardees in January 2020. But due to COVID-19 protocols, the award was distributed on Monday.

Padma Vibhushan awardees

George Fernandes (Posthumous) for Public Affairs

Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) for Public Affairs

Former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth for Public Affairs

Olympic boxer and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom for sports

Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra for Art

Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous) for Public Affairs

Former Pejavara Udupi Matha seer Vishvesha Teertha (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan awardees

Spiritual guru from Kerala M Mumtaz Ali

Former Bangladesh envoy to India Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) for Public Affairs

Former deputy CM of J&K and PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig for Public Affairs

Hindustani classical vocalist Ajoy Chakravorty for Art

Author Manoj Das for Literature and Education

Well known Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi

Krishnammal Jagannathan for Social Work from Tamil Nadu

Ex-Nagaland CM SC Jamir for Public Affairs

Green activist from Uttarakhand, Anil Prakash Joshi for Social Work

Women's health pioneer from Ladakh, Tsering Landol for Medicine

Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra

'Father of modern Indian legal education' Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous) for Public Affairs

Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous) for Public Affairs

US-based educationist Prof. Jagdish Sheth for Literature and Education

World Champion shuttler PV Sindhu for Sports

TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan for Trade and Industry