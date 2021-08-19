Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh weighed in on the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan. Mentioning that the terror outfit doesn't know how to run a government, he stated, "While the brutality from the first Taliban regime is not visible, no government has been formed despite the passage of 4-5 days. How can a country function without a government?" Singh who has also served as India's Ambassador to Pakistan lauded the Union government's handling of the crisis.

Ex-EAM Natwar Singh remarked, "So far, the government of India hasn't committed any mistakes. They have taken the correct steps. If the 152 Indian Embassy persons would have remained there, they would have faced a lot of difficulties. We haven't snapped our diplomatic relations."

Making it clear that there was no need for India to initiate talks with the Taliban at this juncture, he also accused Pakistan of funding and training the terror outfit. The nonagenarian leader said, "Americans left behind their weapons, aircraft and tanks. Pakistan will train the Taliban to use them as they don't know. They will take time to stabilise Afghanistan. If more countries start to recognise, then the situation will change. Our government will take an appropriate decision then". At the same time, he also hinted at the possibility of India incurring a loss owing to its massive investment in Afghanistan.

India's steps on Afghanistan crisis

Since the start of the crisis, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with his counterparts of various countries such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Estonia FM Eva-Marie Limmets, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about the developments in the war-torn country. The EAM has urged everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck there at a dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell.

While India evacuated around 46 people on Monday, nearly 150 individuals including Indian Embassy staff, their families and security personnel today were rescued from Kabul via the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft a day later. Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday and Wednesday to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. As per sources, he called for providing all possible help to not just Indians but Afghan nationals who are seeking assistance from India.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans for their entry into India. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar reiterated that India is closely following the developments in Afghanistan. He stated, "Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul. So we need to take it on from there".