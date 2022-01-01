Ex-Haryana CM Hooda Blames CM Khattar Govt For Bhiwani Landslide; Demands Judicial Probe

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday, January 1, expressed grief over the tragic incident where a landslide occurred at a mining site in Bhiwani resulted in the deaths of four people, meanwhile many others were reported to be trapped. Bhupinder Hooda also raised concerns over how the mining activities were taking place when the Supreme Court's directives are in place seeking not to destroy the Aravalli Hills.

Paying condolences to the family who lost their loved ones in the landslide incident, Hooda wrote on Twitter, "Today, the news of the death of many labourers, and those trapped and injured in the accident happened in the Dadam-Bhiwani area is saddening. I pay my condolences to the dead and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

आज डाडम-भिवानी क्षेत्र में हुए हादसे में कई मजदूरों की मृत्यु, कईयों के दबे होने और घायल होने की ख़बर दुःखद है। मृतकों को श्रद्धांजलि व घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।



अरावली पहाड़ को ख़त्म न करने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दिशा-निर्देश के बावजूद खनन कैसे चल रहा था? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/42h8wfYPDh — Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderSHooda) January 1, 2022

The former chief minister urged the state government to provide adequate compensation to the families who lost their loved ones and further demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged 'mining scam.'

Furthermore, Bhupinder Singh Hooda wrote on Twitter, "The present Haryana government is fully responsible for this accident. A judicial inquiry should be conducted into the mining scam worth thousands of crores. Also, the government should give adequate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The government should ensure rescue operations and aid to the victims on a war footing".

Bhiwani landslide kills 4, many feared trapped

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij provided information about the incident via a tweet and stated that as per a recent update, around four people have been reported to have died from the landslide. Several rescue teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Madhuban, and an Army unit from Hisar have been deployed to the site.

Meanwhile, Bhiwani DC Rippudaman Singh Dhillon informed that around 10 to 12 vehicles and 15 to 20 people were trapped in the landslide. He further said, "A total of five persons were rescued, of which three were dead and one person is injured. We've asked for NDRF teams, so the rescue operation will continue tonight."

Haryana CM saddened by Bhiwani's landslide incident

Reacting to the landslide incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured."

Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 1, 2022

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI/PTI)