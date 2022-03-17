Ex-IAF Chief Avers Private Sector Must Be Given Equal Chance In Defence For Self-reliance

While underscoring the need of providing equal opportunities to the private sector in defence manufacturing, the Former Indian Air Force chief & Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday stated that the private sector plays a crucial role in becoming self-reliant in the Defence sector.

Speaking on the issue, he remembered India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and said, "General Rawat was the biggest advocate of self-reliance. He used to say that in times of war, we can only win with indigenous weapon systems. He emphasised that to increase the production of indigenous weapons systems in the country, it was necessary to provide equal opportunities to private sector units.”

Private sector should be provided equal opportunities in defence manufacturing: RKS Bhadauria

The former IAF Chief further called for defining goals and commitments to achieve self-reliance in the sector. "In my opinion, the most important thing is to understand what we really want and what goals we should set to achieve self-reliance," he said.

"I don't think there will be anyone today who will disagree with the need and importance of self-reliance, but as far as the defence sector is concerned, we need to conceptualise what exactly do we desire to achieve. I believe that the ability to design and develop weapons completely indigenously should be our next step towards self-reliance," he added.

Developing Indigenous weapon systems crucial: Former IAF Chief

Bhadauria further expressed that a lot needs to be done in all the areas that are important in terms of manufacturing including technology. "The ability to do everything on our own is important as we move forward," he said.

"Whether it's testing or certification, we need to target whatever we have to achieve," he said. It is important to avoid any conflict of interest in testing and certification. We need to see our testing and certification agencies as national assets. He advocated for the promotion of Indian leadership in the field of technological software and cyberspace,” he asserted. He further went on to say that India can become a global leader in this field.

Former IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria made his comments as the keynote speaker at the 'General Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture' organised by Hill-Mail Foundation at the India International Center Auditorium in Delhi held on the occasion of the 64th birth anniversary of General Bipin Rawat.

The event was attended by many current and former military officers as well as relatives and associates of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat. On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) was awarded Hill Ratna on behalf of CDS General Rawat, by his uncle Colonel Satyapal Parmar (Retd). CDS General Rawat's brother Colonel Vijay Singh Rawat (Retd) was also present at the event.

Image: Republic World