Ex-IAS Officer Shah Faesal Condoles Martyrdom Of Indian Army Jawans In Poonch Terror

Speaking in solidarity with martyred Indian Army soldiers, former IAS officer Shah Faesal wrote 'there is no greater sacrifice known to humankind than the one given by a soldier for his country'.

Faesal also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives in a clash with terrorists. On Monday, five Indian Army personnel martyred after search and cordon operations were launched in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir that led to an encounter with terrorists.

There is no greater sacrifice known to humankind than the one given by a soldier for his country.



Heartfelt condolences with the families of 5 soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice at LOC Poonch today.



We salute their gallantry. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) October 11, 2021

J&K: Poonch encounter

An encounter broke out at around 9 AM on Monday after security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forest area of the Poonch district. The operation was initiated after forces received inputs of terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district. The search operation led to a major encounter that claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four other Indian Army soldiers.

The terrorists took advantage of the dense forest area and attacked the security forces who first received critical injuries and later succumbed to it. Currently, the oppression is underway, with additional enforcement rushed to the spot to nab the terrorists and avoid further human loss.

Earlier, two separate encounters broke in the valley region. One was in Anantnag where an unidentified terrorist was killed. Another one was in Bandipora where a cop was injured but a terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba) was killed. The terrorist was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad and he was involved in the recent targeted civilian killings in Kashmir.

J&K: Increased terrorist movement

It all started last Tuesday when three civilians were first killed in three separate terrorist attacks in Srinagar and Bandipora. A day later, two other innocents were killed in Srinagar.

The J&K administration immediately tightened the security of the valley and launched several anti-terror operations, which led to several encounters including two in Srinagar, and the latest in Anantnag, Bandipora and Poonch district. While providing their inputs on terrorist activities, military experts and ex-Indian Army rank holders raised questions on the ceasefire deal agreed with Pakistan.