Ex-ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, Her Husband Sent To CBI Custody In Bank Fraud Case

A special court in Mumbai remanded former Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank Chanda Kocchar, and her husband Deepak Kochhar to the CBI custody till Monday, December 26, in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies on Saturday.

The Kocchar couple was arrested on Friday after the CBI said that the duo was evasive in their responses and did not cooperate in the investigation.

On Friday, December 23, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection to a bank fraud case linked to ICICI and Videocon group.

Notably, the Kochhar couple is under scanner for the alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the group in 2012.

In the FIR filed by the CBI, it has named the couple along with Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group. The FIR also mentions the companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the FIR field in 2019, the CBI alleges that Chanda Kochhar sanctioned Rs 3,250 crore as a loan from ICICI Bank in 2012 and Dhoot invested crores just months later in Nupower. It further alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank.