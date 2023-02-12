Ex-IITian, Former-DRDO Employee Jumps In Front Of Metro In Delhi To Die By Suicide

A 33-year old man jumped in front of a metro train at the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro station in Delhi on Sunday and died. The incident happened on the line connecting Dwarka Sector-21 and Noida Electronic City Center, which halted the metro operations on the line for about half an hour. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Laxman Pakhale, a former employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Deceased said to be psychologically troubled

A man committed suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train at Mayur Vihar-1 station today. The man was identified as Ajay Laxman Pakhale. Probe has revealed that the deceased was mentally ill and was under treatment: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

According to the Delhi Metro Police, the incident occurred at 1.51 pm. The 33-year-old suddenly jumped in front of the metro station coming from the Dwarka side.

On receiving information, the metro police from Yamuna Depot Metro police station, along with CISF, personnel rushed to the spot and took out the victim from under the metro. He was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. His family has been informed about the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem. No, suicide note has been found from the deceased, so the reason of this extreme step is yet to ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hareesh HP said the deceased was a native of Durg district, Chhattisgarh and was residing at Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi. Initial probe revealed that the deceased was psychologically ill and was under treatment at Apollo Hospital. He had studied at IIT Kanpur and worked in DRDO for about four years. He worked in GAIL as well. He was unmarried.