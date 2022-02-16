Ex-Indian Navy Vice Chief G Kumar Appointed 1st National Maritime Security Coordinator

Former Indian Navy Vice Chief G Ashok Kumar has been appointed as the first National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC) in the National Security Council Secretariat, government sources informed. This comes after the Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the post of NMSC on November 21, 2021. Following the appointment, Kumar will be responsible for ensuring effective coordination among the disparate central and state authorities dealing with maritime affairs from the coastline to the high seas.

Former Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar appointed as the first National Maritime Security Coordinator in the National Security Council Secretariat: Government sources pic.twitter.com/yAc3zejS8Z — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

The new post has been added to the National Security Council, which is being led by National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval and is tasked with advising the Prime Minister over matters relating to national security.

Who is G Ashok Kumar?

Apart from serving as the Vice Chief in the Indian Navy since January 30, 2019, Kumar had also served as the Vice Admiral. During his tenure as the Vice Admiral, he has served as the Commandant of the National Defence Academy and the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff. Kumar had first joined the Navy's Executive branch in 1982 and retired in July 2021 after almost 40 years of service. A navigation specialist during his career, Kumar worked as the navigation officer in multiple Indian Naval ships including Beas, Nilgiri, Ranvir, and Vikrant. His other sea tenures include Commanding Officer of INS Kulish and Ranvir, and Executive Officer onboard INS Brahmaputra.

Moreover, he has held several other important positions such as Staff officer at the Indian Naval Work-up team, Head of Training Team (Navy) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. Besides, he also served as the Defence Advisor at the High Commission of India in Singapore and the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Western Naval Command.

A graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the former Naval Vice Admiral is an alumnus of Sainik School, Amaravathi Nagar and National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla. Owing to his contributions, Kumar has had a decorated career with accolades including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal.

Image: ANI