Ex-J&K DGP Hails Forces For Eliminating Hizbul Chief Riyaz Naikoo, Says 'well Done Boys'

Hailing the counter-terror operation of the Indian Armed forces which eliminated Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid complimented the "meticulous planning" of the forces and said the development will come as a relief for policemen in the Valley. In a massive victory, Naikoo was gunned down in a joint operation of the J&K police and Indian Army in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Speaking to Republic TV, Shesh Paul Vaid said, "Riyaz Naikoo's upper ground network was very very strong. This is not the first time we had information on him. We must compliment the meticulous planning by all those part of this operation, the Army, CRPF, and those who executed the operation successfully."

The former top cop said that the Hizbul chief had given a slip to security forces earlier because he would get a tip-off on any movement by forces. "You can't imagine the kind of relief policemen in the Valley must have got with the news of his death today," SP Vaid said.

Elimination of top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander #RiyazNaikoo in a joint operation is a big success for J&K Police and Security Forces. He was responsible for kidnapping and killing of multiple policemen. Well done boys! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 6, 2020

Pakistan's recruiter

He further stated that neighbour Pakistan was using the terrorist to recruit local boys and give a "local colour" to terrorism that the country unleashes in the restive Union Territory.

"People like Naikoo were used for anti-India propaganda on social media and motivating young boys and impressionable minds of Kashmir Valley to join terrorist groups and ending up dead; thereby damaging so many families in the Valley. Today I think whole of Valley is relieved by his death," SP Vaid said.

Terrorist eliminated

In the operation which began early in the day, Naikoo and his associate were eliminated at J&K's Beighpora area in Awantipur district. Sources state that the joint team of J&K police and Army had been conducting a search operation for the past two days, after receiving credible inputs that terrorists were present in the village. J&K police confirmed that the team came in contact with 2 terrorists as they were hiding in their uncle's house in Awantipur. After gunbattle of almost 8 hours, the forces eliminated the terrorists. In a separate operation in J&K's Pampore district, two more terrorists were killed by Indian forces.

