Ex-J&K DY CM Nirmal Singh & Aarti Tikoo Condemn Hindu Hate Killing In Shopian

Reacting to another incident of targeted killing of civilians in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmal Singh said terrorists do not have the guts to face army officials and they were frustrated over massive celebrations in the valley on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmal Singh said, “It is very shocking that a Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar succumbed to his injuries and his brother Pintoo Kumar is being treated at a hospital. The government is trying its level best but we need to make reforms now. Cowards behind the attack do not have the guts to face army forces. Life was coming back to normalcy in the valley. It is clearly genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.”

India cannot afford to go weak at the moment: Aarti Singh Tikoo

Speaking to Republic TV on Hindu hate killing in Jammu and Kashmir, Journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh said, "This is a clear depiction of frustrated Pakistanis. They are anxious and desperate after seeing how Indian Tricolour was flying high in the Kashmir valley. India cannot be weak at the moment. These are their tactics to show their cowardness. The Indian state can not afford to lose what it has gained in the last three years since the abrogation of Article 370."

"The battle is quietly long. The security apparatus in the Kashmir valley has a clear understanding of what the battle is about. The battle is about fighting against Jihadis. The Indian state will not sit quietly. If Kashmiri Pandits remain targeted, they will be the most vulnerable community. Kashmiri Pandits should receive justice. The Indian state now needs to make reforms to provide justice," Journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh added.

Cowards frustrated with Independence Day celebrations in valley: Kavinder Gupta

Meanwhile, speaking with Republic TV on similar lines, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, “Cowards were frustrated with the celebrations of Independence Day in the valley. Sunil Kumar’s sacrifice will not go in vain. Terrorists will be nabbed soon by our security forces. This has created tension in the valley. Army officials are being deployed at every corner.”

“There is a change in Kashmir and Pakistan is frustrated seeing this change. It is very unfortunate that even some political parties come in support of them,” Kavinder Gupta added.

Another Targeted Killing in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists on Tuesday morning fired upon two Kashmiri Pandits in the Shopian district. The victims, identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar, were brothers hailing from the Chotigam village.

The incident occurred in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds in the attack, later succumbed to his injuries.

The entire area has been cordoned off and the police are on the hunt for the assailants.

The incident comes barely two weeks after a migrant labourer was killed and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in the Gadoora area of Pulwama district. The terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers who manufactured cotton bedding, police said.