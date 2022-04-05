Reacting to the terrorist attack on Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Nirmal Singh questioned political parties for raising questions against 'The Kashmir Files' and asked politicians what they have to say about the current incident. He also added that the need of the hour is to set up a committee and investigate the Kashmiri Pandit genocide.

Former JK Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh on Kashmiri Pandit targeted at Shopian:

"Even after all the atrocities, he was living in his house in Kashmir and the attackers must be from both Kashmir and Pakistan- I highly condemn this. I want to ask all those people who raised questions against The Kashmir Files whether it is Congress or AAP's Arvind Kejriwal who misbehaved in the Assembly, what do you have to say on this incident? Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti who said that at a time when there should have been repairing of the wounds instead of remembering the past, what do you have to say? That Sonu could have been through worse now will they come out on road for this? The need of the hour is a commission that needs to be set for the Kashmir genocide," he added.

Terrorists fire upon Kashmiri Pandit vendor in Shopian District

Terrorists on Monday fired upon a Kashmir Pandit shopkeeper and wounded him in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. After receiving immediate medical assistance, the person was referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar Balijee of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Reportedly, Balijee was running a medical shop in his native village. Officials said Army and police personnel rushed to the village upon receiving the information regarding the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit vendor.