Ex-J&K Legislators Urge Govt To Address Gujjar-Bakarwal Concerns

Six former legislators of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) from the Gujjar-Bakarwal Community have urged the Union Government to proactively engage with and address the genuine concerns of the Gujjar-Bakarwal tribe. The legislators have said that the widespread protests by the Gujjar-Bakarwal tribe and unrest in the community across the Union Territory of J&K are grave developments.

The six former legislators, including Former Ministers Ajaz Ahmed Khan, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali and Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi; former MLAs Javed Ahmad Rana, Ch. Mohd Akram Lassanvi, and Ch. Qamar Hussain in a joint statement said, "The widespread protests by the Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe and unrest in the community across the Union Territory of J&K are grave developments. Protests by the Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe against the Union Government and UT administration are an aberration, and we are deeply concerned and utterly bewildered by the prevailing situation."

The joint statement further read that above mentioned leaders appealed and urge the Union Government and the UT administration to sincerely and proactively engage with and address the genuine concerns of the Gujjar-Bakarwal tribe about their legitimate rights and welfare. They also requested the Union Government to arrive at participative decisions on sensitive issues that have the potential of disturbing inter-community relations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint statement comes days after the Gujjar-Bakarwal community in Jammu and Kashmir started a series of protests against the Pahari reservation bill, which gives the Pahari tribe in J&K reservation rights under the Scheduled Tribe quota. Earlier on Friday, members of the Gujjar-Bakarwal Community in Jammu staged a protest against the granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis. They expressed their demand for the government to retract the decision, drawing parallels to the rollback of the controversial farm laws. The protesters conveyed their concerns, claiming that their rights were being compromised and given away to others through this decision, highlighting the deep-seated apprehensions and grievances within the Gujjar and Bakarwal Community regarding the recent ST status allocation to the Paharis in the region.

On 25 July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with two delegations from the Gujjar-Bakarwal and Pahari communities of Jammu and Kashmir and assured the Gujjar and Bakerwal community of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that their reservation will be protected.

One of the leaders who attended the meeting with HM Shah said that the Pahari Kabila, Paddari tribe, Gadda tribal Brahmans, and Koli tribal community will receive separate reservations; the specific percentage will be determined through consultations between the Central and Union Territory Governments later.