Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Receives Netaji Award On Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary

The Netaji Research Bureau presented former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the Netaji Award 2022 on Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary. Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Nakamura Yutaka accepted the award, on behalf of Abe, at a celebration held at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Elgin Road residence on his 125th birthday.

Tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. On this momentous occasion, our former PM Abe was conferred with the Netaji Award by the Netaji Research Bureauhttps://t.co/jvKXzMCdP7#SubhashChandraBose@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/anbLnZkUtS — Embassy of Japan in India (@JapaninIndia) January 23, 2022

Satoshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, addressed the program remotely from New Delhi. Abe is a tremendous admirer of Netaji, according to Sugata Bose, the famed liberation fighter's grand-nephew and Director of the Netaji Research Bureau. Moreover, in January 2021, India bestowed the Padma Vibhushan on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country's second-highest civilian honour.

Delighted to extend my congratulations on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Honored to have the opportunity to Share a video message on the Birth Anniversary Celebrations by Netaji Research Bureau.https://t.co/u43DBRjsF4#SubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/4dexxiQF8k — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) January 23, 2022

PM Modi to present Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars

Further, this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will award the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars to individuals and organisations in India who have made significant contributions to disaster management. During the occasion, a total of seven prizes will be awarded to winners from the previous four years, with this year's awards going to the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) in the institutional category and Professor Vinod Sharma in the person category.

Every year on January 23, the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is announced to commemorate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. The award comes with a cash prize of 51 lakh and a certificate for an institution and a cash prize of 5 lakh and a certificate for a person. Last year, the government declared that Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday would be commemorated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

The Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM), which was founded in 2012 and has been working to improve Gujarat's disaster risk reduction capabilities, has been selected in the institutional category this year. According to a government statement, GIDM has taught approximately 12,000 professionals on a variety of issues related to multi-hazard risk management and reduction throughout the pandemic through a series of deliberately designed capacity building initiatives.

PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate

On the 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of the national leader at India Gate, kicking off Republic Day celebrations. PM Modi stated that a hologram statue of Netaji would be installed in the same location until the work on the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed. Netaji's statue will be installed beneath a canopy that once housed a statue of King George V, which was removed in 1968.

The Republic Day celebrations will begin on January 23 this year, rather than January 24, to coincide with Netaji's birth date. During 6 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji at an event at India Gate in Delhi.

(With inputs form agencies)