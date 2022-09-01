A sensational coverup angle in the Murugha Mutt seer case has been claimed in which chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been booked for alleged sexual abuse of minor girls. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, former JDS MLA SK Basavarajan said that he tried to help the girls and claimed that there is "no conspiracy" in the case.

Basavarajan also claimed that he tried to help the minor girls after police asked him to intervene. He further claimed that the Chitradurga Mutt was aware of the charges against Shivamurthy nearly a month ago.

'No conspiracy in this case': Ex-JDS MLA

"There is no conspiracy in this entire case. What the children are saying should be taken very seriously. My name is not in the FIR. They (mutt) knew the charges. The children were facing trouble. We brought them and handed them over to their parents," Basavarajan told Republic.

"I was told that the children were facing many issues, so I went to help them. They told me that they don't want to go to Mutt and want to stay at home. They stayed at my home for two days and I called their parents and handed them over. They were very scared," he said.

'Police called me to intervene': Basavarajan

Basavarajan said that such an incident did not take place when he was Mutt's administrative officer. "These acts may have taken place after I left. The police called me to intervene. The police called the mutt first. The mutt did not respond to them. They called me after that."

On Saturday, a kidnapping case was registered against Basavarajan and his wife Soubhagya for keeping the two girls at their home. They have been granted bail in this case.

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been booked under POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after two girls, aged 15 and 16, alleged sexual abuse while staying in a hostel run by the mutt. The sexual abuse allegedly took place between January 2019 and June 2022 and the girls have recorded their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.