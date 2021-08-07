Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa To Get Cabinet-rank Facilities & Perks, Says Bommai Govt

According to the Karnataka government's order, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will get all facilities and perks at par with the cabinet rank ministers. The benefits will be extended until incumbent Basavaraj Bommai is Karnataka CM, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said in a notification.

Earlier, the Congress-JD(S) government had also planned to give a cabinet-rank status to former CM Siddaramaiah, who was the chief of the coalition coordination committee. However, this initiative was not taken up worrying a conflict with the 'office of profit' rules. In Yediyurappa's case, he doesn't hold any official position besides representing Shikaripura in the state assembly.

Bommai allocates cabinet portfolios

This development comes hours after Bommai allocated cabinet portfolios. The CM has kept the finance, cabinet affairs, DPAR, Intelligence from the Home department and all un-allocated portfolios. While KS Eshwarappa keeps the rural development and Panchayat Raj. R Ashoka has been allocated the revenue department (excluding Muzarai).

B Sriramulu has been given transport department, along with the ST (Scheduled Tribes) welfare department. The home ministry went to Araga Jnanendra. Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani was given the large and medium industries portfolio. Meanwhile, former CM Jagadish Shettar opted out of the new ministry citing seniority.

Of the 29 ministers, 17 have retained the portfolios they served in the previous government, including eight who had left Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019.

Basavaraj Bommai takes over

Last week, Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister in the presence of outgoing CM Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other BJP leaders. According to reports, Yediyurappa had suggested Bommai's name for the top position. Bommai- a Lingiyat leader- is a three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district and a two-time MLC. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2008.

On July 26, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa had announced his resignation during the event marking the completion of two years of his government.