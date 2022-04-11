Warning of strict action against groups flaring up communal issues in Karnataka, Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urged people of all communities to maintain peace and live in harmony. He also cited Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's stern message to miscreants to observe restraint, otherwise a legal recourse will be taken. Former CM Yediyurappa was referring to a number of communal issues and incidents in Karnataka leading to heightening of tensions beween communities.

He said, "The Hindus and Muslims should live like children of the same mother. Few miscreants are trying to disrupt the peace, already CM has said that legal action will be taken against those people."

Karnataka CM Bommai lashes out at Opposition

CM Bommai also responded to the Opposition's charge that he was silent on the recent communal incidents in the state. “My actions are speaking, our (govt’s) actions are speaking. We should not speak, our work should speak. In what situation, what decision has to be taken, what action is required, we are taking it, we need not learn from them," CM Bommai said while talking to PTI at the coastal district headquarters town of Udupi.

CM Bommai laid a counter-charge on Congress accusing them of supporting murderers during their rule in Karnataka. He questioned, "Where was their sense of duty then?" CM Bommai added that BJP need not learn from Congress on maintaining law and order. ''The administration is taking all the required steps.'' He directly took a swipe at former CM Siddaramaiah accusing him of withdrawing cases against organisations and people accused of murdering Hindu youths. CM Bommai said, "Had he (Siddaramaiah) lost his mind then?" When the CM was asked about the possibility of banning such organisations, CM Bommai said that necessary decisions will be taken in the days to come.

A number of communally sensitive issues have rocked the state in the last few days, beginning with the row on wearing Hijab to the demand for banning Muslims in Hindu fairs; to banning loudspeakers in Mosques; and calls for not buying halal meat.

CM Basavaraj Bommai asserted that maintaining law and order is the priority of the state administration. The Constitution is supreme and decisions will be taken accordingly. “People have the right to propagate their thoughts, but we have sent a clear message that the government will not tolerate if people take law into their hands and resort to violence," he said.

Image: PTI