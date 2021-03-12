Ex LeT Terrorist Details Pak's Plot To Push Terror In India, Says 'We Were Brainwashed'

Following the exclusive interview with former LeT terrorist, Sahil Nazir, ex-Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister said that the confession of the terrorist while speaking to Republic shows how Pakistan is trying to destabilise J&K. Stating that Pakistan does not have a government, the former Deputy Chief Minister said, "ISI Army have an upper hand." He further said, "They want to divert attention. Kashmir is an emotional issue for them and they are trying to send youth by brainwashing them."

Republic TV speaks to Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

After a 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist named Sahil Nazir was arrested from south Kashmir, Repulic Media Network conducted an exclusive interview with him. This interview bought forth the chilling details of how the terror handlers from Pakistan are using social media platforms to brainwash the Kashmiri youth, sometimes even to the extent that the youth get ready to become suicide bombers.

While making startling revelations to Republic, Sahil Nazir, who is from Drangabal Pampore, had got in touch with a terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed (who intends to do terror act and then the claim shall be made on behalf of a new terrorist outfit Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind) from Pakistan on Telegram (social media channel) some 6 months back.

“I joined Telegram last year where I got in touch with them (terror ranks). Khalid bin Walid (Pak terrorist) had opened a channel namely ‘Al Sakar Media’ on Telegram. I joined the channel and shared my details and then he (Khalid) started talking to me. I was in touch with him through audio call and chatting, however, have never seen him,” Sahil told Republic TV. READ | Tamil Nadu Congress neta scorches party leadership over choice of candidates for elections

He disclosed that after a few months of indoctrination, he was handed over a hand grenade in one of the hospitals in South Kashmir that he had to hurl at SOG Camp, Pampore, which he did on 25th January. The grenade was arranged by Khalid through some local contact.

When asked what message the 19-year-old would like to tell the youth who get trapped in similar situations and begin to follow the path of terrorism, Nazir said, "I will say this to everyone. Pakistan does not think good for anyone. Pakistan does things in self-interest. We are the youth of Kashmir. We have to stand up for ourselves. We have to study and do something for our family so that we can bring laurels to Kashmir and the nation."

Kavinder Gupta on Pakistan's terrorism