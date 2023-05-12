After the Supreme Court on Thursday stated that the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to call the then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to face the ‘floor test’ was “not justified”, the Governor defended his move claiming that he was forced to take the decision as Thackeray resigned.

Clarifying his position, Koshiyari while responding to the reporters said, “When someone’s resignation came to me, what would I say, don’t resign? Now that the Supreme Court has said that the Governor has no power to enter the political arena, it is the job of the people, to see whether the top court’s judgement is right or wrong. It is a job of an analyst, to it and not mine.”

The development came after the Supreme Court bench while giving its judgement on the Maharashtra political crisis said that ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray can not be reinstated as the Maharashtra Chief Minister as he resigned from the post, but added the floor test that led to the downfall of the MVA government was not legal.

“Governor cannot use power not given to him. Governor is not entitled to enter the political arena and play a role in intra-party to inter-party disputes. He cannot act on the basis that some members want to leave the Shiv Sena,” the Supreme Court bench added.

Shinde backs Koshiyari

Following the apex court’s decision to reaffirm Eknath Shinde’s position as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shinde backed the former state Governor and said, “I won’t talk about what Supreme Court said about the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s decision, but I would say that he acted as per the situation at the time.”

SC rules in favour of Shinde camp

Delivering its verdict in favour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, the Supreme Court said, “The Governor was not justified in calling upon Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House because he did not have reasons based on objective material before him to reach the conclusion that Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.”

Meanwhile, in the petition related to the disqualification of the 16 MLAs belonging to the Shinde camp, the apex court referred its 2016 judgement in the Nabam Rebia verdict to a larger bench.