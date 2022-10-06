Ex-Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh Approaches CBI Court After Getting Bail In ED's PMLA Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday approached the special CBI court for bail in connection with the 100 crores corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court directed the investigation agency to file its reply in a bail plea filed by Deshmukh by October 14. Notably, a case was registered against him by the CBI in April last year.

This came after the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, October 4, granted bail to Deshmukh in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, the High Court later put a stay on his bail till October 13 as the Additional Solicitor General wanted to appeal in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's order.

Anil Deshmukh gets bail in ED case

Anil Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 4 in the case registered by the ED on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. Following this, the ED sought a stay on the operation of the order for two weeks. Though Deshmukh was granted bail in the case filed by the ED, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was to still remain in regard to the case filed by the CBI.

The High Court's decision came after the Supreme Court directed it to hear and decide Anil Deshmukh's petition expeditiously as it was pending for six months. This bail plea was argued regarding his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents. Notably, ED arrested the NCP leader in November 2021 in the money laundering case.

The former Maharashtra Home Minister was booked by the ED after CBI registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. According to ED, Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from restaurants and bars in Mumbai. The investigation agency further alleged that the money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the NCP leader's family.