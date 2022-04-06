Ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent To CBI Custody Till April 11 In Extortion Case

In a major setback for former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, in connection to an extortion case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now been granted custody of the former Maharashtra minister till April 11.

This comes after the ex-state HM was taken into custody by the Central investigative agency from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection to corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh had argued that he was cooperating with the probe, and hence the CBI should not be granted custody.

Earlier, the former Maharashtra minister had challenged a special court order allowing the CBI to take him into custody and had approached the Bombay High Court in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against him. On Monday, Deshmukh, in his petition filed through an advocate, had also challenged the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody.

Charges against Deshmukh

On April 21, 2021, CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of his official position after ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the then home minister had given targets to police officials like Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the corruption charges but stepped down from the Maharashtra Cabinet after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out an inquiry against him. Deshmukh and others were accused of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification. On June 26, it arrested Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day.