Ex-MLAs Of BJP & Congress Acquitted In Patiala Court Assault Case Of CPI Leader

On October 26, a Delhi court acquitted former BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma and former Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Marwah in a case pertaining to the alleged assault of former CPI leader Ameeque Jamai in February 2016. The alleged incident took place at Gate No. 2 of Patiala House Court Complex while then JNU Students Union President Kanhiya Kumar was expected to be produced.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Kumar Pandey, while passing the order, stated that it has not been proven that the accused, Sharma and Marwah, were present along with the mob which allegedly beat up the complainant, Ameeque Jamai.

The allegations levelled against the accused were that they criminally intimidated Jamai and threatened to kill him, however, the Delhi court held that the accused had caused simple hurt and wrongfully restrained the complaint.

BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma & former Congress MLA Marwah thrashed Ameeque Jamai on 'back, head, chest & face': Jamai's lawyer

"It is also not proved that accused Om Prakash Sharma had caused any injury of any nature to the complainant. It is also not proved that accused threatened to kill the complainant. It is also not proved that accused Om Prakash Sharma was the part of the mob which allegedly wrongfully restrained the complainant," the Court said while acquitting both accused in the case at hand.

The complainant's case stated that on February 15, 2016, at about 3.30 p.m at the court premises where JNU students including Kanhaiya Kumar were to be produced, a group of lawyers donning white and black attire allegedly manhandled a JNU Professor and journalists, which led to violence.

The complainant further deposed that Om Prakash Sharma along with Marwah, accompanied by a mob, attacked him and followed him while he tried to escape, and even pushed him down to the road. Ameeque Jamai also submitted that the mob resorted to fist blows, kicked on his head, face, back and chest.

'Contradictory & vague statements': Delhi Court

Jamai, who is not associated with the Samajwadi Party, on the date of the alleged incident, was holding the post of General Secretary Minority Cell of Communist Party of India. He was accompanied by several other CPI supporters against the arrest of then-President of the JNU Students Union, now with Congress.

While the accused were booked under Section 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the Court held that although Sharma was known to Jamai since 2013-2014, he had made contradictory and vague statements.

"No other eye witness of the incident was associated in the investigation or produced in the trial and no valid explanation was offered by the prosecution or by the investigating agency," the Court held.