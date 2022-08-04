Ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey's Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi Court In NSE Phone Tapping Case

A Delhi court, on Thursday, dismissed the bail application of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees. No relief was granted to Sanjay Pandey and Special Judge Sunena Sharma dismissed his bail application after reserving the order on his plea on Wednesday. He will continue to remain in judicial custody till August 16.

During the arguments, the ED had opposed the bail application, saying that the probe in the matter was still going on and if granted relief, the accused could hamper the investigation and tamper with evidence. Pandey was arrested by the investigating agency on July 19 in the case.

NSE snoopgate

The ED has filed a money laundering case against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and ex-NSE top officials Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, and Mahesh Haldipur under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the probe agency, during the year 2009 to 2017, former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice President Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired together to cheat NSE and its employees and for the said purpose, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, a company associated with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, was engaged for illegal interception of phone calls of NSE employees.

In the probe documents, the ED mentions how the NSE was allegedly provided with four Primary Rate Interface (PRI) Lines by iSec Services. "That M/s. iSec monitored/intercepted the calls of these four PRI lines used by employees of NSE. M/s. iSec also submitted copies of transcripts of conversations to the top management of NSE between 01.01.2009 to 13.02.2017," the Central agency said, adding that the reports were titled 'Monitoring Reports for Call Logs'.

The agency added, “Transcripts of these calls were provided by iSEC and received by the officials of NSE at the top level in breach of confidentiality and privacy of employees of NSE and thereby, caused wrongful gain of Rs 4.54 crore to iSEC as payment for this task and corresponding wrongful loss to NSE."